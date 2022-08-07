Kerala

Meet of cardiologists discuss latest invasive cardio-vascular techniques

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM August 07, 2022 19:43 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 19:43 IST

Various latest scientific and technological advancements in interventional cardiology including technical aspects of Intervention procedures were discussed at a meeting of invasive cardio-vascular professionals here on Sunday.

The annual conference of the Society of Invasive Cardio-vascular Professionals, Kerala Chapter, was inaugurated by M. Vincent, MLA.

S. Anilkumar, president, SICP, Joshy K. Joseph, Rasmi Mohan, organising secretaries, and others spoke at the inaugural session. Ms. Mohan said Kerala had the highest number of advanced cardiac catheterisation labs for treating complex heart ailments in the country.

The two-day conference discussed the latest advancements in the diagnosis and treatment of heart diseases, coronary interventions, valvular interventions, aortic and peripheral interventions, pacemaker implantation, vascular closure devices, and coronary imaging.

The conference also covered technical aspects of Intervention procedures including removal of Chronic Total Occlusion (CTO) characterised by complete or near-complete blockage of coronary artery, rotablation techniques to break down calcified blocks and Trans Catheter Valvular Intervention, peripheral interventions, neuro interventions, structural interventions and management of cathlabs, and radiation safety. Special sessions were held for imaging techniques like IntraVascular UltraSound (IVUS) and Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT).

