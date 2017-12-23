Meet lays stress on indigenous therapies

Role of indigenous options like yoga and naturopathy to keep fit was stressed at the seventh national conference of Government of India Certified Naturopaths’ Association here on Saturday.

Inaugurating the conference, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, said in the light of increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases, people are prone to consuming more medicines. This is in addition to the mounting cost of medical services. One of the ways out of this situation was to practise indigenous natural therapies such as yoga and naturopathy that help us make use of the body’s self-healing properties to stay fit.

Delivering his keynote address, V.N. Vasavan, CPI(M) district secretary, said it was his regular practice of yoga that helped him stay agile. Practising Yoga and natural ways of life were not going back to the bullock-cart age, but a progressive movement towards upholding the sidelined rich knowledge base of the country, which was universal and secular in every respect.

K.M. Iqbal presided. K. Sabukuttan, State NSS liaison officer; M.S. Viswambaharan, M.R. Gopalakrishnan , Rajesh Kadanchira and Mrinalini Gopinath spoke. Ten papers were presented at the seminar moderated by G. Sreekumar, former Mahatama Gandhi University public relations officer.