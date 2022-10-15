Meet held to promote free and open source software

250 participants consisting of students, professionals, and volunteers attend event

Kochi FOSS, a mini conference to revive the FOSS (free and open source software) Community in Kochi was held on Saturday at Government Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara.

A total of 250 participants consisting of students, professionals, and volunteers attended the event, where young professionals working in the FOSS community got an opportunity to present their projects through the Call for Proposal set up on the FOSS united website.

The conference provided an opportunity to participants to interact with industry experts from six organisations. There was also a bounty programme, where participants were encouraged to contribute to Open Street Map. Kailash Nadh, CTO of Zerodha, spoke on ‘Growing with Hobby Projects’.