A State meet on ‘Right to reservation’ organised by the Fraternity Movement here on Sunday alleged that the reservation introduced for the forward castes was a violation of constitutional provisions. The meet opened by Welfare Party State secretary Hameed Vaniyambalam observed that the new reservation criteria was again making the forward communities more powerful. Former minister Neelalohithadasan Nadar delivered the keynote address.
Meet flays reservation for forward communities
Criteria making forward communities more powerful again, says Welfare Party State secretary
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.