Meet flays reservation for forward communities

A State meet on ‘Right to reservation’ organised by the Fraternity Movement here on Sunday alleged that the reservation introduced for the forward castes was a violation of constitutional provisions. The meet opened by Welfare Party State secretary Hameed Vaniyambalam observed that the new reservation criteria was again making the forward communities more powerful. Former minister Neelalohithadasan Nadar delivered the keynote address.