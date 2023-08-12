Meet discusses R&D in herbal drugs

August 12, 2023 08:17 am | Updated 08:17 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

An Industry Connect Meet organised by the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) here on Friday discussed the opportunities and challenges in the research and development of herbal drugs and nutraceuticals. Industry representatives spoke about the challenges surrounding raw material availability and maintenance of quality standards.

NIIST director C. Anandharamakrishnan, who presided, stressed the importance of of industry-academia collaboration in overcoming such obstacles. Arvind Saklani, vice president, Sami-Sabinsa Group Ltd, and Deepak Mundkinajeddu, head of R&D, Natural Remedies Pvt. Ltd, and Babu U. V., director, R&D, Himalaya Wellness Company, and representatives of various botanical drug manufacturers attended the meet.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.