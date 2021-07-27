Meet discusses railway development works

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

27 July 2021 01:08 IST

CS talks with Southern Railway GM

Progress of various rail development works in the Kerala region came up for discussion in a virtual meeting between John Thomas, General Manager, Southern Railway with Chief Secretary V.P.Joy on Monday, an official pressnote issued here said.

Mr.Thomas highlighted the status of land acquisition for important doubling projects such as Thiruvananthapuram-Kanyakumari, Ernakulam-Kumbalam, Kumbalam-Thuravoor and sought the support of the government for expediting the handing over of land required for completion of these projects.

Deliberations were held on the flagship projects of the State government such as Angamali – Sabarimala new line and Thiruvananthapuram- Kasaragod Silver line projects.

Mr.Thomas also sought the intervention of government in fast-tracking closure of level crossings, rail overbridge and underbridge works and removal of encroachments from Railway land.

The General Manager also thanked the Chief Secretary for the support extended to Southern Railway for vaccination of Railway employees against COVID-19 and sought continued support from the government for taking the vaccination program further so as to ensure complete vaccination of all Railway employees and their family members.