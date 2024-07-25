ADVERTISEMENT

Meet decides to speed up work of safari park at Taliparamba

Published - July 25, 2024 07:53 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday decided to expedite the setting up of a safari park at Taliparamba in Kannur district. 

ADVERTISEMENT

A release issued by the Chief Minister’s office (CMO) said the government would take 256 acres of land owned by the Kerala State Plantation Corporation for the project. 

The government aimed to create a natural environment for animals and birds. The park would transport visitors in caged safari vehicles to observe wildlife in their natural environs. 

The park will also have a botanical garden, rainwater harvesting system, and a natural history museum. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, M.V. Govindan, MLA, and Chief Secretary V. Venu attended the meeting. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US