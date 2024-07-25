GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Meet decides to speed up work of safari park at Taliparamba

Published - July 25, 2024 07:53 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday decided to expedite the setting up of a safari park at Taliparamba in Kannur district. 

A release issued by the Chief Minister’s office (CMO) said the government would take 256 acres of land owned by the Kerala State Plantation Corporation for the project. 

The government aimed to create a natural environment for animals and birds. The park would transport visitors in caged safari vehicles to observe wildlife in their natural environs. 

The park will also have a botanical garden, rainwater harvesting system, and a natural history museum. 

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, M.V. Govindan, MLA, and Chief Secretary V. Venu attended the meeting. 

