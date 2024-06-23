GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Meet decides to carry out repair work on Aroor-Thuravoor road stretch

Published - June 23, 2024 07:45 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting chaired by District Collector Alex Varghese has decided to carry out maintenance on the National Highway (NH) 66 stretch between Aroor and Thuravoor. The work will be done without affecting the ongoing construction of the Aroor-Thuravoor elevated highway.

The meeting discussed various issues related to the widening of NH 66 between Aroor and Kayamkulam. K.C. Venugopal, MP demanded the construction of a flyover at Kayamkulam. Officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said they would look into it.

The meeting demanded the NHAI to construct a ramp facility instead of a foot overbridge in front of Cherthala Railway Station. NHAI regional officer B.L. Meena and other officials attended the meeting. .

