Meet against mineral sand mining in Alappuzha on Sunday

March 29, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Alappuzha

A family meet against mineral sand mining on the Alappuzha coast will be held at Thottappally on April 2. It will be inaugurated by former Alappuzha MP V.M. Sudheeran. N.P. Kurian, former director, National Centre for Earth Sciences Studies, will lead a study class on environmental issues at the meet.

The meet is organised under the aegis of Karimanal Ghanana Virudha Ekopana Samithi which is staging an indefinite relay satyagraha against mineral sand mining at Thottappally and other parts of the district. The satyagraha will complete 662 days on Sunday.