Meenakshi Lekhi loses her cool at youth conclave in Kozhikode

February 04, 2024 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - Kozhikode

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi lost her cool at an event here on Saturday after a section of the audience failed to share her enthusiasm while chanting the slogan ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

The Minister told one person to leave the place too. Ms. Lekhi was at the Kandankulam Jubilee Hall in the morning to open the ‘Awake, Youth for Nation, Youth Conclave’ event organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra.

The furious remarks were made as she was winding up the inaugural speech. When Ms. Lekhi chanted ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, the response was not up to her expectations. “Your voice has to be loud, so that every one person can make a difference,” she said.

When she repeated the chanting of the slogan, the result was again not very encouraging. “A few guys are sitting there with their hands folded... Is Bharat only my mother or your mother as well? Tell me, tell me, any doubts? No doubts? Enthusiasm needs to be expressed,” she said.

The Minister got irritated again when one more attempt failed to evoke any enthusiasm. Pointing to one part of the audience, she said, “This side is very weak. What is the problem, boss? Any problem? Last attempt...,” she said. The chanting was repeated once again.

“The lady in yellow can stand up. Don’t look on that side. This is how I am going to speak to you. I am going to ask you a straight question. Is Bharat not your mother? Why this attitude?” The Minister again became furious with the response to her chanting once more. “This woman is still standing like this (shows an uninterested look). I think you can leave the house. Somebody who has no pride in her nation, who finds it embarrassing to speak about India, need not be part of youth conclave.” The Minister concluded the speech with chanting the slogan a number of times again.

