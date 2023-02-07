Meenachil water not potable unless treated: study

February 07, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Despite the interventions of authorities, faecal waste is finding its way to the Meenachil river, the lifeline of Kottayam.

The latest assessment of the quality of water in the river, carried out by the Tropical Institute of Ecological Sciences, confirms the presence of faecal coliform bacteria in the river water, several times more than the permissible levels. The study, which has analysed water samples collected from 14 locations from the river’s source at Adukkam to the downstream at Pazhukkanila, confirmed the presence of faecal coliform bacteria in all samples.

Sewage discharge

The report attributes the bacteria’s presence to the discharge of sewage from human settlements . “Unscrupulous tourism activities in the upstream of the river and the discharge of both solid and liquid waste from various commercial establishments and townships along its course have made the water unfit for consumption without treatment,’’ says Punnen Kurian Vengadath, who led the study.

The pollution, according to him, has raised the biochemical oxygen demand in the river, adversely affecting the river’s biodiversity to a great extent. At this levels of pollution, even a dip in the Meenachil can expose people to high levels of faecal coliform, he added.

30 drinking water projects

The river, which courses down the heart of Kottayam, serves as the source of 30 drinking water projects.

The presence of faecal waste in the Meenachil’s water has drawn interventions at various levels, including that of the Kerala State Human Rights Commission. Discharge of waste to the river, however, continues unabated though the police have intensified surveillance along the riverbank.