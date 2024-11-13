Meenachil river basin project in for revival

The Meenachil River Basin Project, which has remained a non-starter for almost four decades after it was first proposed, is in for a revival with the authorities now engaging the Wapcos Limited under the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti to prepare the DPR.

According to Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, work on the project will begin once the DPR is received. Recently, the Minister also reviewed a study report on the project, conducted by the same agency.

The project envisages diverting surplus water from the Moolamattom power station to the Meenachil river to ensure a steady flow throughout the year. In June 2022, a six-member committee was established to assess the project’s feasibility.

Key components of the project include the construction of a check dam at Munnungavayal near Arakkulam, along with a 500-meter canal. Water from this canal will be channelled to the Moonnilavu panchayat in Kottayam district via a 6.5-km tunnel.

The project also promises benefits for irrigation, especially for the Meenachil, Kottayam, and Changanassery panchayats and aims to prevent intrusion of saline water into downstream areas during summer.

Originally conceived during K.M. Mani’s tenure as Minister, the project initially proposed constructing a 75-meter-high dam in the Meenachil Basin, covering a reservoir area of 228 hectares. An initial study was prepared, and a Bengaluru-based agency conducted a refraction survey to identify underground rock formations for tunnel construction.

However, the project faced setbacks when the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) constructed a tunnel from Vazhikadavu to the Idukki dam, diverting water through a separate weir. Later, a State-appointed expert committee deemed the Adukkam dam unfeasible . Instead, it recommended an alternative approach of diverting water upstream from the Malankara Dam and constructing mini dams along the Meenachil River and its three main tributaries.