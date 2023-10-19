HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Meenachil-Malankara project work to begin on October 21

October 19, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The work on ₹1,243-crore Meenachil-Malankara project, the largest drinking water project being implemented by the Kerala Water Authority, is slated to commence here on October 21.

The project, which envisages drawing water from the Malankara dam in Idukki to feed 13 panchayats across the Pala and Poonjar constituencies, is being implemented under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine will inaugurate the project in Pala at a function to be presided over by Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan.

The Minister will also announce the establishment of the Malankara-Meenachil Project Division on the occasion.

In terms of expenditure, project components and distribution network, the project is the largest project to be undertaken by the KWA in its history. The ₹700-crore Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) project implemented in Kozhikode district is the biggest project implemented by agency till now.

Comprising a network of a 2,085-km long pipeline network and 154 tanks, the new project envisages providing 42,230 piped water connections covering 24,525 houses across eight panchayats of Pala and 17,705 houses in five panchayats of the Poonjar assembly segments.

As part of it, a floating pump house will be constructed at Mathpara in Muttom village, near the Malankara reservoir, to draw raw water. The water will be routed to water treatment plant with 5 million litre capacity at Niloor in Kadanad through a couple of boosting stations.

The treated water will then be shifted to a huge tank at Poonjar Thekkekara for distribution to the local bodies of Poonjar, Poonjar Thekkekkara, Koottickal, Thalanad, Thidanad and Teekoy. For the remaining panchayats of Kadanad, Ramapuram, Melukavu, Moonnilavu, Bharanaganam, Meenachil and Thalappalam, separate pipelines will be laid.

The project’s beginning marks a significant political victory for the Kerala Congress (M), a constituent of the Left Democratic Front government, especially ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The project, conceived by K.M. Mani over a decade ago, has now been expanded to include a handful of local bodies across the Meenachil and Kanjirappally Taluks.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.