Meena to consult govt. on bypolls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

18 March 2020 01:22 IST

The Election Commission will hold consultations with the State government on conducting byelections in the Kuttanad and Chavara Assembly segments. Chief Electoral Officer Tikaram Meena told reporters here on Tuesday that considering the threat posed by the spread of COVID-19, the commission would hold discussions with the State government. Since State government officials were deputed for conducting the elections, such consultations were imperative

