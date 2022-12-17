  1. EPaper
Medisep hits a new milestone with 1.12 lakh beneficiaries utilising it in six months

December 17, 2022 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

MEDISEP, the comprehensive health insurance coverage set up by the State government for its employees, family members and pensioners, has hit a new milestone within six months of its inception.

As many as 1.12 lakh beneficiaries had availed of the insurance coverage under the scheme totalling to ₹308 crore as on December 12 this year, a statement issued by MEDISEP authorities on Saturday said.

At present, 329 private hospitals and 147 government hospitals, including medical college hospitals, have empanelled under the scheme. This include hospitals in Chennai, Mangaluru and Coimbatore.

The scheme covers 1,920 surgical procedures under various categories as well as 12 organ transplant procedures.

The presence of prominent private hospitals in the empanelled list and the soaring demand for the coverage scheme are testimonial to the unprecedented success of the insurance project.

Kozhikode submitted the maximum number of claims (17,546), followed by Ernakulam (13,636), Thiruvananthapuram (11,150) and Malappuram (11,056)

Top private hospitals which handled the most number of claims include Amala hospital, Thrissur, NS Memorial Institute of Medical Sciences, Kollam; AKG hospital Kannur and MVR Cancer centre, Kozhikode

Top Government hospitals which handled the maximum number of claims include the Regional Cancer Centre, Thiruvananthapuram; Government medical college hospitals at Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Pariyaram medical college, Kannur

The most popular procedure was knee joint replacement, total hip replacement, liver transplantation, renal transplantation, cardiac resynchronisation therapy with defibrillator, bone marrow transplantation/stem cell transplantation and auditory brain stem implant

