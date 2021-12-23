Medisep evokes mixed response

FETO terms the scheme a hoax

Medisep, the comprehensive medical insurance scheme for government employees and pensioners that was approved by the State Cabinet on Wednesday, has evoked mixed reactions from service organisations.

Pointing out that the government had no financial involvement in the scheme, the Federation of Employees and Teachers Organisations (FETO) termed it a hoax.

Inaugurating a dharna organised by the federation in front of the Secretariat, State general secretary S.K. Jayakumar said the government had announced the scheme without taking service organisations into confidence. The FETO urged the government to contribute its share to the scheme and enhance the insurance cover to ₹5 lakh a year.

The Kerala Municipal and Corporation Staff union, however, hailed the government for implementing the scheme. General secretary P. Suresh said 45 lakh persons, including contingent workers and part-time teachers, were expected to benefit from the scheme offering cashless treatment.

He said the beneficiaries could avail themselves of emergency treatment at hospitals that were not empanelled. Employees affiliated to the KMCSU held demonstrations at various municipal offices to laud the government on the implementation of Medisep.