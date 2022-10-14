Medisep enables treatment worth ₹155 crore in first 100 days since inception in Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

Medisep, the medical insurance scheme for Kerala government servants and pensioners, has enabled treatment worth ₹155 crore by settling 51,488 claims in the first 100 days since its inception.

The total claims received during the period was 58,804, totalling to an amount of ₹167 crore. The Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), Thiruvananthapuram, and Amala Hospital, Thrissur, were the biggest service providers.

Medisep has also reported the impressive figure of already disbursing ₹110 crore out of the ₹155 crore it owed the empanelled hospitals under the scheme for providing treatment. Most of the claims put up were for haemodialysis, joint replacements and cataract surgeries. A total of 448 persons underwent knee joint replacement utilising Medisep.

Among districts, Kozhikode submitted the maximum number of claims. The Thiruvananthapuram RCC accounted for 680 claims worth ₹1.64 crore, while Amala Hospital put up 2,014 claims totalling to ₹6.54 crore.

At a function held here on Friday to mark the 100 days of Medisep, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal expressed happiness at the manner in which the scheme had enabled medical treatment for hundreds, mostly pensioners. The scheme was emerging as a model for other States, he said.

Mr. Balagopal appealed to all hospitals to empanel themselves under the scheme to provide medical treatment, and pointed out that the scheme was being run so efficiently that there was minimal payment backlog to hospitals. The scheme can be expanded and better service provided to people only if more hospitals join, he added.

The Minister distributed certificates of appreciation to the top service providers under the scheme. Resources Secretary (Finance department) Mohammed Y. Safirulla, Chief General Manager of Oriental Insurance Rema Devi were among those present on the occasion.