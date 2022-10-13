Medisep a model for the entire country: Balagopal

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 13, 2022 21:12 IST

The Medisep comprehensive health insurance scheme has become a model for the entire country, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said. Medisep had become a success and Kerala had been receiving queries from other States seeking the particulars of the scheme, Mr. Balagopal said, inaugurating a beneficiary meet organised by the Federation of State Employees and Teachers Organisations (FSETO). The insurance scheme benefitted over 40 lakh people, including government employees, pensioners and their families, he said. Medisep had, to an extent, curbed exploitation by private insurance firms. It was also an example of the alternative policies promoted by the Left Democratic Front government in every sector, Mr. Balagopal said. FSETO president N.T. Sivarajan presided.

