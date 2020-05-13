Kerala

Medicos seek Governor’s intervention

Re-evaluation of answer scripts as many students had failed in the exams

A group of undergraduate medical students of the 2015 MBBS batch in various government and self-financing medical colleges, who failed in their final year examinations reportedly by less than 10 marks, have now sought the Governor’s intervention for re-evaluation of their answer scripts.

They urged the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS), to invoke the provision under para 5 in chapter 7 of the examination manual of the university that allows re-evaluation of answer scripts after the publication of results in exceptional cases. The petition was sent through Nirnayam Medicos, a group of doctors.

The letter claimed that the examinations had concluded on March 6 and the results were published on March 24. The teachers got only around six days for evaluation instead of two weeks as in the past. The university has a multi-layered system of evaluation where more than one evaluator goes through the answer scripts.

The letter pointed out that there was significant differences between the marks given by two evaluators for the same answer script. Most of the students failed by one or two marks in certain subjects.

Of the around 3,000 students who wrote the examinations, over 550 had failed. Claiming this to be an exceptional case, the students sought permission to apply directly to the KUHS for re-evaluation instead of doing it through the respective medical colleges.

The students also pointed out that the KUHS had extended the last date for applying for recounting of marks from April 18 to May 20. Most of the students had already applied for recounting and there was thus no point in extending the deadline. Instead, the university should begin the process of recounting of marks, the students said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2020 7:06:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/medicos-seek-governors-intervention/article31575394.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY