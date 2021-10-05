Kerala

Medicos of Kerala University of Health Sciences shun western robes, attend convocation ceremony in traditional Kerala attire

Governor Arif Mohmmed Khan and Vice Chancellor Dr. Mohanan Kunnummal with medical graduates in traditional Kerala attire during the 14th convocation ceremony of the Kerala University of Health Sciences, Mulangunnathukavu, near Thrissur, on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Shunning western robes, young doctors attended the convocation ceremony at the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) here on Tuesday in traditional Kerala attire. The main attraction of the ceremony, which was held by maintaining COVID-19 protocols, turned out to be the dress code of the graduates.

Expressing solidarity with the youngsters, Chancellor and Governor Arif Mohmmed Khan and Vice Chancellor Dr. Mohanan Kunnummal too arrived in traditional mundu and kurtha for the 14th convocation ceremony of the KUHS.

The event witnessed another historical moment when all the 63,900 students of various colleges under the KUHS handed over a no-dowry declaration to the Governor.


