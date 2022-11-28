Medicos meet Home Minister

November 28, 2022 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

ADVERTISEMENT

The State police have arrested the person suspected to be responsible for the assault on a woman doctor at the Medical College Hospital here last week.

The alleged police delay in arresting the suspect had pushed doctors and medical students on the agitation path for several days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officials identified the suspect as Senthil Kumar, a resident of Kollam. They have booked him for simple assault. The accused had gained anticipatory bail in the case earlier. The District Court, Thiruvananthapuram, had ordered the accused to surrender before the investigating officer. The police recorded his statement.

The accused had allegedly assaulted the doctor when she delivered the news of his wife’s death.

Kerala Medical Post Graduates’ Association (KMPGA) representatives met Health Minister Veena George on Monday and asked for more security for doctors working late hours in State-run hospitals.

They asked for better-manned police aid posts and stressed the need to institute a standard operating procedure to prevent bystander-patient-doctor conflicts. They also called for CCTV coverage of hospital precincts and establishing a code-violet to indicate an incident of violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US