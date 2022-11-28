  1. EPaper
Medicos meet Home Minister

November 28, 2022 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The State police have arrested the person suspected to be responsible for the assault on a woman doctor at the Medical College Hospital here last week.

The alleged police delay in arresting the suspect had pushed doctors and medical students on the agitation path for several days.

Officials identified the suspect as Senthil Kumar, a resident of Kollam. They have booked him for simple assault. The accused had gained anticipatory bail in the case earlier. The District Court, Thiruvananthapuram, had ordered the accused to surrender before the investigating officer. The police recorded his statement.

The accused had allegedly assaulted the doctor when she delivered the news of his wife’s death.

Kerala Medical Post Graduates’ Association (KMPGA) representatives met Health Minister Veena George on Monday and asked for more security for doctors working late hours in State-run hospitals.

They asked for better-manned police aid posts and stressed the need to institute a standard operating procedure to prevent bystander-patient-doctor conflicts. They also called for CCTV coverage of hospital precincts and establishing a code-violet to indicate an incident of violence.

