Medicos launch indefinite stir

House surgeons and post-graduate doctors in government medical colleges across the State launched an indefinite stir on Friday.

The strike has been called by associations of the house surgeons and post-graduate doctors to protest against the government decision to raise the retirement age of doctors in medical colleges from 60 to 62 years and in the State Health service from 56 to 60 years.

In many colleges, MBBS students also boycotted classes expressing solidarity with the striking junior doctors.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the doctors staged a march to the Secretariat. The medicos had exempted emergency medical care from the strike, but it hit the functioning of out-patient wings and wards of all the medical colleges.

The medicos have threatened to intensify their strike in case the government does not review its decision.

Govt measures

An official press note said here on Friday that the government had taken several steps to mitigate the difficulties of patients on account of the strike. The Health Director has been directed to create facilities for treating higher number of patients in taluk hospitals and district hospitals and not to sanction leave for doctors during the strike period, the release said.

Meanwhile in Kottayam, Health Minister K.K. Shylaja lashed out at the striking medicos dubbing the agitation as an ‘affront to the patients and the public’.

Speaking at a function organised for the launch of various development works at the general hospital here, she said the government had been taking steps to alleviate the problems raised by the medical students.

“However, this indefinite strike without giving proper notice would put people into trouble,”she said.

She added that the government was taking steps to protect the interest of the common people in the light of the medicos’ agitation.

The Minister reiterated that the decision to raise the retirement age of doctors was taken with a view to ensure expert treatment to the common people and also in the light of the establishment of new medical colleges.

According to her, the government was committed to create more vacancies for doctors in the public sector. After coming to power, the LDF government had so far created 861 posts of doctors and 175 posts of medical teachers, she said.

More posts were in the pipeline as part of Project Aardram, she said.

Meanwhile, Christopher Udayan, convenor of Kerala Medicos Joint Action Council, the body which is spearheading the struggle, said they were forced into indefinite strike by the government apathy.

“This year 44 persons including four Principals are retiring from government Medical Colleges. Out of the 145 posts created in the Department of Medical Education, 80 are for the first year subjects for the new medical colleges. Such appointments will not make much of a difference to the real problems faced by the medical colleges,” he said.

According to Dr. Udayan, nearly 2000 persons participated in Friday’s Secretariat march. Medical Students boycotted classes, and house surgeons and Senior Residents struck work. ICU, Casualty and Labour room services have been exempted from the strike.