Medicos in Kerala stay away from OP clinics, ward duties in protest against Kolkata doctor’s rape-murder

Updated - August 16, 2024 08:21 pm IST

Published - August 16, 2024 08:20 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

They observed a day of mourning on August 16

The Hindu Bureau

Students of Government Medical College staging a mime in protest against the rape and murder of a young doctor at a medical College in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

Postgraduate medicos across the State, including senior residents, observed a day of mourning on Friday (August 16) in memory of the young postgraduate trainee doctor who was brutally raped and murdered while she was on duty at the RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata

Hospital services in Medical Colleges were partially affected as young doctors stayed away from outpatient clinics and ward duties in protest against the Kolkata incident. However, emergency services were not affected.

Kerala Medical Postgraduates’ Association demanded that a Central Act be implemented to protect healthcare workers against violence.

They also demanded that the perpetrators of the heinous crime be brought to book and that the authorities who are responsible for lapses in security which led to the murder of the young woman be made to resign with immediate effect.

Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association, expressing solidarity with the medicos, organised protest demonstrations in all government healthcare facilities on Friday.

It also observed “Black Day” in solidarity with the national day of mourning called by the All India Federation of Government Doctors’ Association (AIFGDA) and demanded strong action against the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

It also called for the immediate strengthening of security measures across hospitals, restricting public access to core areas in the hospital and the implementation of the Code Grey protocol, which comes into play whenever any violence erupts in a healthcare setting.

