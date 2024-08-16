GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Medicos in Kerala stay away from OP clinics, ward duties in protest against Kolkata doctor’s rape-murder

They observed a day of mourning on August 16

Updated - August 16, 2024 08:21 pm IST

Published - August 16, 2024 08:20 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Students of Government Medical College staging a mime in protest against the rape and murder of a young doctor at a medical College in Kolkata.

Students of Government Medical College staging a mime in protest against the rape and murder of a young doctor at a medical College in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

Postgraduate medicos across the State, including senior residents, observed a day of mourning on Friday (August 16) in memory of the young postgraduate trainee doctor who was brutally raped and murdered while she was on duty at the RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata

Hospital services in Medical Colleges were partially affected as young doctors stayed away from outpatient clinics and ward duties in protest against the Kolkata incident. However, emergency services were not affected.

Kerala Medical Postgraduates’ Association demanded that a Central Act be implemented to protect healthcare workers against violence.

They also demanded that the perpetrators of the heinous crime be brought to book and that the authorities who are responsible for lapses in security which led to the murder of the young woman be made to resign with immediate effect.

Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association, expressing solidarity with the medicos, organised protest demonstrations in all government healthcare facilities on Friday.

It also observed “Black Day” in solidarity with the national day of mourning called by the All India Federation of Government Doctors’ Association (AIFGDA) and demanded strong action against the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

It also called for the immediate strengthening of security measures across hospitals, restricting public access to core areas in the hospital and the implementation of the Code Grey protocol, which comes into play whenever any violence erupts in a healthcare setting.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.