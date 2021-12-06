Medicos hold candlelight vigil

Kerala Medical Post Graduates’ Association staging a candlelight vigil in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, demanding that the NEET-PG counselling be expedited

06 December 2021 00:36 IST

Minister’s intervention sought to expedite counselling

Postgraduate medical students in Government Medical Colleges in the State, who have been on a strike since the past three days as part of a national strike over the inordinate and indefinite delay in NEET-PG allotments, have sought the urgent intervention of the State government in resolving the issue.

Kerala Medical Post Graduates’ Association organised a candlelight vigil on Sunday evening in the capital, demanding that the NEET-PG counselling be expedited.

In a letter to the Health Minister, KMPGA said that the delay in PG allotment could have been avoided if the Centre or the National Medical Commission had intervened at the right time.

PG medicos have been staying away from all non-emergency duties since December 2, as part of their protest. The current stalemate in PG allotment has not just affected the future of over 850 eligible students who are awaiting admission in Government Medical Colleges within the State, it has seriously increased the workload of PG medicos in hospitals too.

At present, only two batches of PG students are working in MCHs and the final year students would have to be relieved of duty now as they have to write their final exams.