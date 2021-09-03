Medical technology company ties up with Kerala govt. for internship programme

The collaboration aims to enhance employability of engineering students in health-care sector

The State government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Medtronic Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Medtronic plc. a global medical technology, services and solutions company, under its Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP).

The collaboration is aimed at equipping final year engineering students with advanced skill sets and improving their overall employability within the health-care industry by offering internship programmes.

While ASAP will continue to provide and implement skill development programmes for youths through its Advanced Skill Development Centres, Medtronic will leverage this talent pool for its internship projects through its Acquire Early Program. In addition, final year students from Tier 3 and Tier 4 institutes will undergo the Bridge Program developed by ASAP and upon successful completion, will be assessed for internship opportunities by Medtronic.

“The very philosophy of ASAP as a skill development agency is to accentuate the employability of youths. We look forward to leveraging this philosophy through a mutually beneficial collaboration with Medtronic and offer some unique opportunities for the youths of Kerala,” Usha Titus, chairperson and managing director, ASAP Kerala, said in a release.

“Medtronic has enabled skill proficiency building across biomedical engineering and multiple therapy areas, significantly contributing to the health-care ecosystem in India. Our partnership with ASAP is one more step in that direction. We remain confident that through our collaboration we will leverage our common strengths and continue to work with students and develop the skill development ecosystem in the country,” said Madan Krishnan, vice president and managing director, Medtronic India.

The internship programme proposes to open for students the door to the innovative world of medical technology and improve access to latest therapies. “We firmly believe that our internship program provides an opportunity to gain valuable work experience and understand a rapidly growing and evolving med-tech industry,” said Mr. Krishnan.

“The company has a unique methodology to select students for the internship programme based on their adaptability to its core values, aptitude, and their response to different situations,” said Titus Arnold, head, human resources, Medtronic India.

The selected students will benefit from mentor support, constructive job experience, and enhancement of their overall soft and employable skills.