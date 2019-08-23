Medical teams walk the extra mile to offer help

As soon as an unusual faint sound that grew into a deafening rumble filled the air around Kuruvampady in Attappady on August 10, 65-year-old Kunjuttan was propped up on his son’s shoulders and evacuated from his house that was brought down by the landslip.

He was brought to the Government Tribal Specialty Hospital at Kottathara, where V. Ranjini and her team attended to him. A dementia patient, he was found to be in the fear of re-occurence of the calamity. The memories made him violent at times.

“Kunjuttan’s case was an indicator that we should visit the landslip-hit areas even before asked to,” Dr. Ranjini says. A medical team from the hospital then left for the place where rain had left the road in slush and shambles. The team carried medicines and even relief materials.

“Melekuruvampady, near the landslip-hit region, was at an intimidating elevation. The road to this place was snapped. It was a steep four-km climb for the team members. Up there, we found five houses where there were bedridden patients who could not be brought down to the camps,” says Vidya Vijayakumar, a team member.

In Silent Valley

Medical help was also made available to the tribal colonies in the Silent Valley area. The staff from the PHCs in Anavayi as well and from the mobile medical units trekked almost 25 km deep into the forest to reach the colonies, comprising mostly Kurumbas. “The Bhavani was in spate and we couldn’t reach remote places like Melethudukki, Melegalazi and Tazhegalazi for three days. The hanging bridge was nearly washed away. After it was repaired, we reached the colonies, guided by the forest guards and locals,” says Mathew G. Murickan, medical officer of Puthur PHC. Some teams stayed back in the colonies administering antibiotics to prevent communicable diseases.

The medical teams got to know the state of affairs at the camps and colonies through local people and health workers on ground. “The coordination helped. Apart from medicines, we could also take relief materials from the Agali collection point based on the information,” says Shinoj P.V., from Anaikatti PHC who was in charge of the mobile medical unit at Agali.

No power for five days

For the entire flood period, the Kottathara hospital was kept ready for emergencies, says Prabhudas R., Tribal Health nodal officer at Attappady. “Four C-sections and two emergency operations were done and three heart attack cases treated. With no power for five days, we had to rely on generators.” Such hurdles may not be new to the medics since the region was gravely hit last year, but this time too their initiative went beyond the call of duty, says Dr. Prabhudas.