Medical team flies Kodiyeri to Chennai

A medical team from Tamil Nadu flew Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Polit Bureau member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan in a special air ambulance to the Apollo Hospital in Chennai for treatment.

On Sunday, the CPI(M) State committee elected Excise Minister M. V. Govindan as the party’s state secretary. A CPI(M) communique said Mr. Balakrishnan, the then incumbent, was hard-pressed to discharge his party duties.

His wife, Vinodini Balakrishnan, accompanied the veteran communist leader. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family called on Mr. Balakrishnan at his apartment opposite the AKG Centre before the latter left for Chennai.

CPI(M) State secretary M. V. Govindan, Polit Bureau member M. A. Baby and CPI(M) Central secretariat member A. K. Balan also called on Mr. Balakrishnan.