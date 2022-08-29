Medical team flies Kodiyeri to Chennai

Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram
August 29, 2022 19:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A medical team from Tamil Nadu flew Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Polit Bureau member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan in a special air ambulance to the Apollo Hospital in Chennai for treatment.

On Sunday, the CPI(M) State committee elected Excise Minister M. V. Govindan as the party’s state secretary. A CPI(M) communique said Mr. Balakrishnan, the then incumbent, was hard-pressed to discharge his party duties.

His wife, Vinodini Balakrishnan, accompanied the veteran communist leader. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family called on Mr. Balakrishnan at his apartment opposite the AKG Centre before the latter left for Chennai.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) State secretary M. V. Govindan, Polit Bureau member M. A. Baby and CPI(M) Central secretariat member A. K. Balan also called on Mr. Balakrishnan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app