Kerala

Medical team examines Ebrahim Kunju

A medical board on Saturday assessed the health status of former Public Works Minister V.K. Ebrahim Kunju, MLA, who was in a private hospital in the city before his arrest was recorded by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) in connection with the Palarivattom flyover case.

A six-member team of medical specialists from the Ernakulam General Hospital completed their assessment and will submit a report to the District Medical Officer (DMO) on Monday.

The Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court had directed the DMO to constitute a medical board and submit the report to the court on Tuesday.

