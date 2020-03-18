Medical students stuck in Philippines

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

18 March 2020 23:36 IST

72-hour window for non-Filipinos to leave country and travel ban by India spoil plans

Hardly a few months ago, they had flown from Kerala to the Philippines for medical studies. Now, with the Philippine government imposing sweeping restrictions following the COVID-19 outbreak, they are looking at all possible options to get back home safely.

One of the reasons they want to be home is the high cost of COVID-19 testing and treatment there.

Twelve Keralites, who are all first-year medical students at the First City Providential College in San Jose del Monte City, around 35 km from Manila, had earlier booked tickets home for April 21. Now, with the Philippine government announcing a window of 72 hours for non-Filipinos to leave the country, they have been scrambling to reschedule their travel.

“I came here only in January. With the reporting of the first COVID-19 case in our city a week ago, our college was closed. As the Philippine government’s 72-hour window was announced, we tried to reschedule tickets, when we heard that India has imposed a travel ban. We have been communicating with the Indian Embassy and the Ambassador. COVID-19 cases have been reported from a street next to ours. So, we do not feel safe here,” says Mohammed Aslam from Malappuram.

Passport with agency

In Manila, P.K. Adithyan, a second-year medical student at the AMA School of Medicine, has a more complicated problem on his hands as his passport is with the National Vidya School, an Indian consultant for medical education abroad, for the visa renewal process.

“There are around 30 Malayali students here. Some of my friends have already got their passport back after visa renewal, but some of us are concerned whether we will be stuck here in case of an evacuation. The medical expenses here are huge, with ₹8,500 for non-Filipinos and ₹2,500 for Filipinos, for COVID-19 testing. The treatment would be even costlier. If the country goes to a total shutdown, which looks likely, it will be tough for us,” says Adithyan.

According to Mary Jose, mother of Steffi Jose from Alappuzha, a medical student at San Jose del Monte City, they have been in touch with Health Minister K.K. Shylaja, who has offered all support to bring the students back.

On Wednesday, the issue was also raised by MPs P.K. Kunhalikutty and N.K. Premachandran in Parliament.