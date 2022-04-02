Medical students stage sit-in in front of KUHS 

Final-year medical students staging a sit-in in front of the Kerala University of Health Science, Mulangunnathukavu, Thrissur, on Saturday demanding postponement of examinations. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

April 02, 2022 19:22 IST

They demand postponement of MBBS final exams

Final-year MBBS students staged a sit-in in front of the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS), Mulangunnathukavu, Thrissur, on Saturday in protest against the university’s decision to continue the examinations.

The students have been urging the university to postpone the examinations citing that they could not attend sufficient clinical training and practical classes due to COVID-19 restrictions. Many students of the 2017 batch in various colleges affiliated to the KUHS boycotted examinations on Thursday.

However, the KUHS decided to continue the final-year examinations as scheduled. The decision was taken at a meeting of statutory officers of the KUHS and the principals of all the affiliated medical colleges along with the Dean of Faculty of Medicine and the chairperson, Board of Studies (Medicine UG Clinical), convened by Vice Chancellor Dr. Mohanan Kunnummal on Friday.

“We could attend only 580 hours of clinical classes while the syllabus of the National Medical Commission and the Medical Council of India insists on completing 792 hours,” said the students.

Though the majority of students (about 80%) have boycotted the examinations, the university has decided to go ahead with the schedule. However, the students said the obduracy of the university will result in producing a batch of doctors without sufficient clinical exposure, adding that lack of adequate clinical exposure will affect professional skills.

Earlier, the Controller of Examinations informed that the Board of Examinations has scheduled to commence the supplementary examination on September 19 this year. A statement from the university noted that no special examination could be conducted before the September exam.

Earlier, the students approached the High Court had twice demanding postponement of the examination citing unfinished syllabus.