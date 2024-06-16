ADVERTISEMENT

Medical students end strike as government agrees to appoint faculty

Published - June 16, 2024 08:13 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Students have been agitating, demanding better facilities and permanent teachers at the college

The Hindu Bureau

The students of Palakkad Government Medical College ended their strike on Sunday following an assurance by the government that teachers would be appointed soon on deputation. The students have been agitating, demanding better facilities and permanent teachers at the college.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government issued an order on Sunday asking Scheduled Caste (SC) Development department director to appoint faculty on deputation from Health and Medical Education departments. The college is functioning under the SC Development Department.

Minister for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes K. Radhakrishnan had already assured the striking students that operation theatres and in-patient (IP) treatment facilities would be set up within one month.

The students were agitating under separate banners of the Students Aikya Vedi and the Students Federation of India for the last six days, demanding facilities and permanent faculty at the Medical College. They had gheraoed the College director recently.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The students insisted that they would not withdraw from the strike until the government agree to their demands. Although it has been 10 years since the Medical College came into being, it is yet to get many facilities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US