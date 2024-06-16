Medical students end strike as government agrees to appoint faculty

The students of Palakkad Government Medical College ended their strike on Sunday following an assurance by the government that teachers would be appointed soon on deputation. The students have been agitating, demanding better facilities and permanent teachers at the college.

The government issued an order on Sunday asking Scheduled Caste (SC) Development department director to appoint faculty on deputation from Health and Medical Education departments. The college is functioning under the SC Development Department.

Minister for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes K. Radhakrishnan had already assured the striking students that operation theatres and in-patient (IP) treatment facilities would be set up within one month.

The students were agitating under separate banners of the Students Aikya Vedi and the Students Federation of India for the last six days, demanding facilities and permanent faculty at the Medical College. They had gheraoed the College director recently.

The students insisted that they would not withdraw from the strike until the government agree to their demands. Although it has been 10 years since the Medical College came into being, it is yet to get many facilities.