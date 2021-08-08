Medical PG students in Kerala postpone strike plan

Thiruvananthapuram

08 August 2021 19:48 IST

Health Minister to hold talks with them tomorrow

The Kerala Medical Postgraduates’ Association, which had planned to go on a Statewide indefinite strike from Monday over the issue of acute human resource shortage in government medical colleges in the State, has decided to postpone the strike after the Health Minister announced that she will hold discussions with the medicos.

A statement issued by the office of Health Minister Veena George said that talks would be held with the postgraduate medicos on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Dearth of human resources

Medicos had gone on a day’s token strike on August 2, pointing out that the acute shortage of human resources to man hospital wards and intensive care units in the State was seriously affecting patient-care delivery.

All residents were overworked and exhausted following continuous duty shifts, they said.

The students were also extremely worried that more than half of their three-year postgraduate training had been spent on COVID-19 care, to the exclusion of other clinical exposure, training and academics.