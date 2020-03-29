‘Medical passes’ likely for alcohol-dependents

The Excise Department may suggest introduction of “medical passes” for alcohol-dependent persons from government doctors to buy their favourite drink during the lockdown period.

The department is currently working on a proposal after the Chief Minister's suggestion for prescription-based system for supply of alcohol for the alcohol-dependent persons. However, the idea has not gone down well with doctors, who feel that it would be unscientific and unethical for them to prescribe alcohol.

All retail liquor outlets, bars and toddy shops have been closed down as part of the social distancing campaign following the outbreak of COVID-19. The level of alcohol-dependency and the quantity of alcohol which could thus be allowed shall be fixed by doctors.

The Kerala State Beverages Corporation should open select outlets in all geographical locations for providing the prescribed quantity of alcohol, said a top Excise official. Even while permitting the purchase of alcohol, one would be allowed to keep only the maximum possession limit of liquor prescribed by the State government. The Excise policy need not be amended for the purpose.

The passes of those who are found trading the alcohol will be impounded and legal action initiated. The draft suggestions in this regard would be submitted to the State government soon, he said.

The State government has fixed the maximum possession limit for Indian Made Foreign Liquor in Kerala as three litres. Its 3.5 litre each for beer and wine, 2.5 litre for Foreign Made Foreign Liquor and one litre for Coco Brandy. Ex-servicemen and defence personnel can keep their quota of liquor. But they have to keep the purchase bills or certificates from the canteen officer who issued the liquor.

Abraham Varghese, State president, Indian Medical Association, felt that the lockdown period was an ideal opportunity to treat alcohol-dependency, a disease. No doctor could ever prescribe alcohol as medicine, but would recommend medical treatment. Providing alcohol to addicts would only worsen the situation. Effective medicines are available for treating the disease, Dr. Varghese said.

G.S. Vijayakrishnan, general secretary, Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association, said it was not professionally and ethically advisable for doctors to prescribe alcohol. The State government had the other day reminded the doctors about the treatment protocol to be followed in such cases. Medical treatment and not providing alcohol was the step to be followed, said Dr. Vijayakrishnan.

The association would approach the government with a set of suggestions to address the situation, he said.