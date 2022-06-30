Medical officer vacancy

A walk-in interview will be held at the District Medical Office on July 12 at 11 am for the vacancy (contract) of Medical Officer at the Vimukthi de-addiction centre attached to the Ramarao Memorial Taluk Hospital, Nedungolam. MBBS is the qualification required while those with post-graduate degree in Psychiatry will be given priority. The monthly remuneration is ₹51,600 and the candidates should appear with original certificates. For more details contact 0474 2795017.