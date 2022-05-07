Medical officer post vacancy
A walk-in interview for the post (temporary) of medical officer at the C. Kesavan Memorial Family Health Centre, Mayyanad, Kollam, will be held at Mukhathala block panchayat on May 10. The interview will start at 10.30 a.m. and those with required qualifications can attend. For more details, contact 0474-2555050.
