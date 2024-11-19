Medical negligence plaint against Kozhikode MCH after Perambra woman’s death

Relatives of a woman from Perambra in Kozhikode district have filed a complaint with the Superintendent, of Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, against the alleged lapses in medical treatment given to her that reportedly led to her death on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) morning.

According to the relatives, Rajani, a native of Koothali in Perambra, was taken to the hospital with pain in the legs and numbness in her tongue on November 4. She was reportedly given primary treatment and sent back home. However, Rajani had to be admitted there again soon as there was no improvement in her condition.

The relatives claimed that the staff in the casualty section took around four days to diagnose it as Gullain-Barre Syndrome, a rare autoimmune condition where the immune system in the body attacks the peripheral nerves. Instead, she was initially given medicines for psychiatric problems and orthopaedic issues, the relatives claimed. Only on late November 7, she was reportedly admitted to the neurology department. Though Rajani was given proper treatment thereafter, her life couldn’t be saved.

M.P. Sreejayan, Superintendent, told The Hindu that pneumonia and Gullain-Barre Syndrome were the causes of the death. He said that a probe was underway into the relatives’ allegation of a delay in diagnosis. Dr. Sreejayan, however, said that she had been admitted to the neurology department itself and proper treatment was ensured.