Medical meet moots a global virology network

‘Diseases can be quickly identified and follow-up measures taken’

Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram
August 28, 2022 17:56 IST

At a time when new and emerging infectious diseases are affecting nations across the globe, a Global Virology Network has become the need of the times for information and resource sharing and for vaccine partnerships, according to experts who participated in a session on virology at the ongoing international medical conclave here on Saturday.

The two-day medical conclave is being organised as part of the platinum jubilee celebrations of Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, an event being led by the Trivandrum Medical College Alumni Association.

Robert Gallo, eminent virologist, who is best known for his discovery of HIV, said a global network was necessary for identifying diseases quickly and for follow-up measures. Viruses might behave differently in nations and networking was necessary for documentation as well as research programmes, Dr. Gallo said.

Gagandeep Kang, eminent virologist, who spoke about experimental medicine in infectious diseases, said that India should be able to harness the huge volume of clinical services for documentation and clinical research. She pointed to the hugely successful RECOVERY trial, the world's largest clinical trial into treatments for COVID-19, where in, the entire National Health Service of UK became the research platform for producing solid clinical data on what works against the SARS-CoV2 virus.

Director of Institute of Advanced Virology E. Sreekumar presided over the session on virology. The days also saw a session on immunology as well as several orations on various topics.

