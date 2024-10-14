GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Medical lab to be established at Muhamma as a birthday gift to Achuthanandan

Published - October 14, 2024 07:10 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

As a tribute to former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan, who will celebrate his 101st birthday on October 20, a community initiative led by his former aide Latheesh B. Chandran is spearheading the establishment of a medical laboratory at Muhamma in Alappuzha.

The construction of the lab will begin on October 19, a day before the veteran communist leader’s milestone celebration, and it is expected to be operational within two months. Once completed, the ‘Janakeeya Medical Lab’ will offer free medical tests for the underprivileged, honouring Achuthanandan’s lifelong commitment to social justice.

“It is going to be the best birthday gift to Achuthanandan,” said Mr. Chandran, a former personnel staff member of Achuthanandan.

He said that medical tests for members of extremely poor families would be carried out free of charge at the lab. A 50% discount will be provided to the elderly and MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) workers, while Kudumbashree members will receive a 30% discount.

The facility will be constructed at a cost of ₹6 lakh, using Mr. Chandran’s pension as a former personal staff member. A nine-member body has been constituted to manage the lab.

The construction will be inaugurated by retired civil service officer Sheela Thomas.

