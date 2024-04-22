Medical journal of Amala Institute of Medical Sciences released 

April 22, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Thrissur

Journal of Advanced Health Research and Clinical Medicine, a medical journal of the Amala Institute of Medical Sciences, was released on Monday.

Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) Vice-Chancellor Dr. Mohanan Kunnummal released the journal. Amala Trust in-charge Father Dr. Jose Nandhikkara presided over.

“Published biannually, it aims to provide a platform for researchers, clinicians, and academicians worldwide. It will be an open-access and print-on-demand peer-reviewed journal. It welcomes original articles, reviews, meta-analyses, informative clinical cases and clinical series across various medical, surgical , dental, nursing and allied health specialities. With an editorial board comprising eminent researches and specialists from across the world, the journal endeavours to propagate research in these disciplines effectively,” according to a press release from Amala. This is the first medical journal from an institution under the KUHS, it added.

