ADVERTISEMENT

Medical innovation centre to open at MGU

May 23, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. N. Radhakrishnan International Centre for Medical Innovation, a platform for new projects and joint ventures in the field of medical and molecular research, will start functioning at the Business Innovation and Incubation Centre under Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, on Wednesday.

Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan will inaugurate the project online at a function here to be presided over by university Vice-Chancellor Sabu Thomas. The new project is fully funded by the Dr. N Radhakrishnan Foundation for Research on Venous Diseases which will hand over ₹1 crore to the International Centre for Medical Innovation for establishing its first phase.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Thomas said that innovative laboratory and start-up cubicles will be set up as part of the new centre. It will collaborate with the various national and international academic, industrial and health experts to develop new therapies useful in the treatment of vascular diseases and expand the knowledge base.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Activities of the new centre will be coordinated by E.K. Radhakrishnan, director, Business Innovation and Incubation Centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US