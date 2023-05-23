Medical innovation centre to open at MGU

May 23, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Dr. N. Radhakrishnan International Centre for Medical Innovation, a platform for new projects and joint ventures in the field of medical and molecular research, will start functioning at the Business Innovation and Incubation Centre under Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, on Wednesday.

Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan will inaugurate the project online at a function here to be presided over by university Vice-Chancellor Sabu Thomas. The new project is fully funded by the Dr. N Radhakrishnan Foundation for Research on Venous Diseases which will hand over ₹1 crore to the International Centre for Medical Innovation for establishing its first phase.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Thomas said that innovative laboratory and start-up cubicles will be set up as part of the new centre. It will collaborate with the various national and international academic, industrial and health experts to develop new therapies useful in the treatment of vascular diseases and expand the knowledge base.

Activities of the new centre will be coordinated by E.K. Radhakrishnan, director, Business Innovation and Incubation Centre.