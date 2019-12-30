Medical, drug ads register a decline

Studies by the Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad (KSSP) have found that advertisements on medical treatment and drugs have declined during a period of 15 months in newspapers published from Thiruvananthapuram.

According to functionaries of the Campaign Against Pseudo Science Using Law and Ethics (CAPSULE), a forum launched by the KSSP, advertisements in 16 newspapers were included in three studies.

They pointed out that the number of advertisements was found to have come down from 571 in 2018 to 272 in the latest study conducted between December 3 and 9.

Fall in institutions

The number of institutions placing the advertisements dropped from 74 to 41. More than half of the advertisements (58%) were found to have been given by five institutions.

M.P. Anil Kumar, CAPSULE functionary, said that 47% of the advertisements dealt with cure for sexual disorders, 17.6% were on treatment for addiction to liquor, 11% on diabetes, and 6.6% were on piles.

Most in vernaculars

Five Malayalam newspapers, including two major ones, were found to be publishing 90% of the advertisements.

Some of these newspapers were found to be giving advertisements seeking kidney, which had been banned by the Kerala High Court.

He said that the first study was conducted between October 1 and 7, 2018, when 571 illegal advertisements were found in the 16 newspapers.

Ads dropped

Complaints were lodged with the authorities against it. Another study was held between April 1 and 7, 2019, when it was found that five newspapers had stopped giving such advertisements. The number of advertisements came down to 301.

The issue was taken up with the Travancore-Cochin Medical Council and the State Drugs Controller. After a complaint was registered with the Kerala State Human Rights Commission, a report was sought from the drugs controller.

The latest study was held to support their argument before the commission, the CAPSULE functionaries added.