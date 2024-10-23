Medical council in Kerala working on directory of modern medicine doctors

The Kerala State Medical Councils (KSMC) is reportedly planning to create a directory of modern medicine practitioners mentioning their names, registration numbers, qualifications and additional qualifications.

This is among the steps being taken to nab “fake” doctors, and qualified doctors who are practising without registering themselves with the Council of Modern Medicine of the KSMC. In accordance with the National Medical Commission Act, 2020, and its regulations, and the Kerala State Medical Practitioners Act, 2021, registration with the council is mandatory for practising modern medicine in Kerala. However, it has been noticed that many of the modern medicine doctors have not registered their MBBS degrees or additional qualifications such as MD/MS/DNB, DM/Mch/DrNB with the council. They are also exhibiting other additional qualifications, such as membership of medical academies and societies, which are not recognised by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

According to KSMC officials, practising by exhibiting such unregistered and unrecognised qualifications is a punishable offence. Some hospital managements are also found to have been posting advertisements, including the qualifications of medical practitioners and their images, on print and social media. The council has warned of action against such acts with appropriate punishments.

The KSMC has now sought a list containing the names, registration numbers, qualifications and additional qualifications of modern medicine practitioners working in various hospitals in the State. Heads of these institutions are supposed to e-mail them to ksmcdoctorlist@gmail.com by October 31. It is learnt that the plan is to have an online system where people can check the qualifications and other details of modern medicine doctors.

All modern medicine practitioners have also been asked to register their MBBS qualification and other additional qualifications with the Council of Modern Medicine. They should display their registration number, registered qualifications and registration certificate (legally attested copy) at their place of practice. Only the registration numbers, qualifications and additional qualifications registered with the KSMC shall be used in their place of practice, prescriptions, seals and letter pads. The doctors are authorised to practice registered specialities alone.

All medical colleges, hospitals and clinics in Kerala should verify the original registration certificate of the modern medical practitioners serving there, issued by the KSMC, to establish their eligibility. Attested copies of certificates should be kept at the institution. Display boards in all medical colleges, hospitals and clinics shall include the names, qualifications, additional qualifications and registration numbers of the doctors.

Meanwhile, the State government is yet to notify rules for the Kerala State Medical Practitioners Act, 2021. KSMC sources said that the Department of Law was working on them.