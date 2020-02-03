Medical college to supply free bread and milk to patients

Government Medical College, Kannur, has begun distributing free bread and milk to priority category patients. Accordingly, each patient will get one loaf of bread and half a litre of milk a day. Besides, the hospital has started free partial treatment.

Meanwhile, a superspecialty section, including a cardiovascular unit, became referral on Saturday. New patients will be referred to the cardiology department only if necessary after check-up at the OP, a release said, adding that the new system had been introduced to alleviate congestion at OPs. Meanwhile, patients arriving at the OP wing will be given free medication under the Kerala Medical Services Corporation for 10 days. The full range of therapeutic concessions will be available from April 1.

In the cardiac category, the priority category can undergo free OP check-up and a few tests. The software for the purpose will be integrated into the cardiology department and will be implemented from April 1.