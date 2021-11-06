Medical college teachers on strike from Nov. 9

Thiruvananthapuram

06 November 2021 01:13 IST

The faculty of Government Medical Colleges across the State are going on strike from November 9, to protest against the Government’s refusal to implement the pay revision of doctors.

On Tuesday, doctors under the banner, Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association, will organise protest marches to the offices of the Principals of all Government Medical Colleges and stage dharna.

In a statement here, KGMCTA said they intended to intensify the agitation till the issues they were raising were resolved favourably.

Advertising

Advertising

Delayed by 4 years

It said that though the pay revision of medical college faculty was to have been implemented in 2016, the Government delayed it till 2020 and the pay revision GO was issued after doctors went on agitation.

However, though the pay revision order was issued in September last year, most doctors had not even received the pay slip as per the revised salary.

The KGMCTA said that they had pointed out various anomalies in the pay revision order. However, the Government had not yet done anything to resolve these anomalies.