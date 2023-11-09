HamberMenu
Medical college teachers’ forum to observe Friday as black day

In protest against Kerala government’s alleged indifference to their long-standing demand to resolve the anomalies in pay revision

November 09, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) is observing Friday as ‘black day’ in protest against the government’s alleged indifference to the long-standing demand of the medical college teaching faculty to resolve the anomalies in pay revision.

The KGMCTA in a statement here on Thursday said that the government had initially delayed issuing the pay revision order of medical college faculty by four years. Doctors have been demanding since September 2020 that the anomalies in the salary of doctors at the entry cadre be corrected and that the promotion period from assistant professor to associate professor be retained at seven years.

They have also demanded that the staff pattern of both medical and paramedical (nursing) staff be revised to match the increase in patient load so that the quality of care is not compromised.

The KGMCTA will stage dharna in front of all government medical colleges and the office of the Director of Medical Education (DME) on November 21. They will go into strike on December 1 if their demands remain unresolved, the KGMCTA said.

